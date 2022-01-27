VeChain Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $319.32 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008726 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

