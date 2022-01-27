Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 36,400.0% in January

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 36,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vaso stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,988. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

