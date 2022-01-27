Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,051,000 after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,189,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.21. The company had a trading volume of 154,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

