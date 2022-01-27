Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $237.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.