Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,175. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

