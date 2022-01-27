VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,463,000.

PFXF stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.