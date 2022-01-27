Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613,333 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

