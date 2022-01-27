Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

