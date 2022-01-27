Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.