Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.