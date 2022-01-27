Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,429. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.22. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

