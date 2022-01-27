Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $61.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,646.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,845.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,807.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

