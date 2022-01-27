Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,010 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $9.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

