Validity Price Reaches $3.55 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Validity has a total market cap of $15.95 million and $672,571.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00009916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003052 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00489464 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,496,327 coins and its circulating supply is 4,489,750 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.