Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.49

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and traded as low as $25.68. Valhi shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 26,653 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

