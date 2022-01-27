US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

HLI opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.