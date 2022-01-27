US Bancorp DE Buys 7,119 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after purchasing an additional 688,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

