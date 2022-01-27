US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

