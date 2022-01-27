US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.13 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

