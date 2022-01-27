Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 178.34 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 144 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.56). The company has a market cap of £841.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($229,357.80).

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

