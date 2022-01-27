Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Barclays reduced their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

