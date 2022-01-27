United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $228.22 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

