United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.36

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $30.00. United National Bank shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

About United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

