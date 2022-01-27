United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

