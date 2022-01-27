Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 167.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,624,000 after acquiring an additional 374,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,018. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

