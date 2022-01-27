Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.87) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,839 ($51.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,906.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,983.23. The firm has a market cap of £98.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

