Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on UMPQ. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Umpqua by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Umpqua by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

