UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
Shares of UMBF opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.
UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
