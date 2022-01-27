UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.