U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,736 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $92,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.26. 138,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,320. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

