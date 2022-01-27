Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

Several brokerages have commented on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYRA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

