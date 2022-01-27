Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $437.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.75 and its 200-day moving average is $496.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

