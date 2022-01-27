Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Up 16.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as C$22.62 and last traded at C$22.23. Approximately 201,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 189,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.12.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.