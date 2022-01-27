Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.