Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
