Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.25.
TSE TRQ opened at C$23.44 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
