Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ opened at C$23.44 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.