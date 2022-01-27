Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 152,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,174,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

