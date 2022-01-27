Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $16.84. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 162,327 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

