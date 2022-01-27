Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will announce $286.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $286.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turing.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.39 million.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 283,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69. Turing has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Turing Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.