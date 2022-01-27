Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will announce $286.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $286.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 283,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69. Turing has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

