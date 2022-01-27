Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $600,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

