Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,670 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.