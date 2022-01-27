Truist Financial Corp Invests $321,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

