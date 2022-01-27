Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.