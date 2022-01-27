Truist Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

