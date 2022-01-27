TrueDeck 1-Day Volume Tops $20,423.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 55.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $31,030.72 and approximately $20,423.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00041039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005957 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.