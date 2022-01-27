TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of TrueCar worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

