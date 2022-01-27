Troy Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 6.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $345,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 288,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.14. 125,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

