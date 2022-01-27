Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triumph Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Triumph Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

