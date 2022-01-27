TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 26,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,459. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 108.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

