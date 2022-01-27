Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

TCOM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

