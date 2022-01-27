TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 295,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,041. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

