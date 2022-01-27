Treat DAO (TREAT) One Day Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

